BTIG Research Lowers Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target to $26.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $28.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 332,203 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 460,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 633,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 324,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

