BTIG Research Lowers Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Price Target to $89.00

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $961.67 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $129,028,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 39,701.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 226,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 29.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,177,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130,661 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

