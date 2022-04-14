BTIG Research Trims Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Target Price to $30.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRTK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of PRTK opened at $2.61 on Monday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 491,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

