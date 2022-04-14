Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,950 ($38.44) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,750 ($35.84). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BNZL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.00) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($34.21) to GBX 2,800 ($36.49) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,958.33 ($38.55).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 3,071 ($40.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,124 ($40.71). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,858.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,777.46. The company has a market capitalization of £10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.26.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.53), for a total value of £153,696.20 ($200,281.73).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

