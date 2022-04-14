Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.62) to GBX 2,400 ($31.27) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,935 ($38.25) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,019.50.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $41.45.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

