Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,850

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,000 ($26.06) to GBX 1,850 ($24.11) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($24.52) to GBX 1,836 ($23.92) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.32) to GBX 2,280 ($29.71) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.37) to GBX 2,280 ($29.71) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,383.86.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

