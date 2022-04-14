Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Down 77.2% in March

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURBY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.06) to GBX 1,850 ($24.11) in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.37) to GBX 2,280 ($29.71) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.32) to GBX 2,280 ($29.71) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($24.52) to GBX 1,836 ($23.92) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,383.86.

BURBY opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

