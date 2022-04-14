BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in March

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of BWLLY opened at $6.85 on Thursday. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This represents a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

