CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.67.

Get CACI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.12. 176,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.61 and its 200 day moving average is $276.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. CACI International has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.