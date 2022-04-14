Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.62.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS stock opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.55. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.