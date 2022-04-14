Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC) Insider Purchases £28,800 in Stock

Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC – Get Rating) insider Kiran Morzaria bought 160,000 shares of Cadence Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($37,529.32).

KDNC stock opened at GBX 17.90 ($0.23) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 121.79, a current ratio of 121.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.84 million and a PE ratio of 2.24. Cadence Minerals Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.85.

Get Cadence Minerals alerts:

About Cadence Minerals (Get Rating)

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. The company is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. In addition, it holds interests in the Sonora Lithium project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.