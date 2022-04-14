Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC) Insider Purchases £28,800 in Stock

Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC – Get Rating) insider Kiran Morzaria bought 160,000 shares of Cadence Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($37,529.32).
KDNC stock opened at GBX 17.90 ($0.23) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 121.79, a current ratio of 121.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.84 million and a PE ratio of 2.24. Cadence Minerals Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.85.
About Cadence Minerals (Get Rating)
