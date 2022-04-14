CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0379 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This is a boost from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01.

CaixaBank stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.28.

CAIXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €2.65 ($2.88) to €2.95 ($3.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.15) to €3.30 ($3.59) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.70) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.46.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

