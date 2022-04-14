Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded at TheStreet

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CALM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 143.79 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $215,171.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,151,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,542,000 after buying an additional 384,697 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,360,000 after buying an additional 79,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,134,000 after buying an additional 28,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,320,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

