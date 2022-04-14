Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CALA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calithera Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.63.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,803 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 978,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 386.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 417,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

