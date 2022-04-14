Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the March 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CLLXF opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. Callinex Mines has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Get Callinex Mines alerts:

Callinex Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver ores. The company's flagship project is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 3,320 meters located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.