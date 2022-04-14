Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $165.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.82. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 128.77%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

