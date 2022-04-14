Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCJ. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Cameco stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.94 and a beta of 0.84. Cameco has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

