Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Raised to C$46.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 28.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in Cameco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

