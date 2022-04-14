Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Target Price to $20.00

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DCTH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $50.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.54. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, COO John Purpura bought 5,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,321.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,780 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

