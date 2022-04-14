Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $26.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

