Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$43.50 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

CWB traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.39. The company had a trading volume of 488,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,686. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$31.68 and a twelve month high of C$41.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2694841 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$793,134.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

