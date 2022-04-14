Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of CGIX stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. Cancer Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25.
About Cancer Genetics (Get Rating)
