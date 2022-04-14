Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$11.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$9.03 and a 52 week high of C$11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.44.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund (Get Rating)

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

