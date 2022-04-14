Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 89.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DRTS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Tau Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTS opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

