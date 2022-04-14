Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,618,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $132.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

