Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PDC Energy in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.35 EPS.

PDCE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 271.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 414,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,129,000 after purchasing an additional 302,860 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,074 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after buying an additional 405,088 shares in the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $129,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $73,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,919. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

