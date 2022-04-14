Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has constantly been deploying resources to expand product offerings, upgrade distribution infrastructure, create seamless omni-channel capabilities and deepen engagement with customers. The company has been reinforcing its position in the luxury fashion space, and looks to maximize the potentials of Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands through expanded products and categories. Capri Holdings reported better-than-anticipated third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year on year. Impressively, management raised fiscal year revenues and earnings per share view. However, product cost inflation, tight labor market and supply chain bottlenecks are some of the challenges the company is currently facing.”

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.11.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

