CapStar Financial (CSTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CapStar Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.02. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSTR. DA Davidson began coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 208,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

