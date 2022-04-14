Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$7.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.90.

CS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

CS traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.90. 1,111,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.96. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.30 and a 1-year high of C$7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.99.

Capstone Mining ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.717298 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

