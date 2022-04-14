Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,880.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 173,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 382,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 13.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 67,176 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 182.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the period. 59.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

