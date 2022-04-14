Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

