Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,035. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 79,010 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

