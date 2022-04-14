Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Down 53.4% in March

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the March 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 915,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CABGY opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 950.00 to 960.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $797.17.

About Carlsberg A/S (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.