CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

KMX opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CarMax will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in CarMax by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

