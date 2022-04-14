CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CarMax has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.77.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CarMax by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.