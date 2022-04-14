CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KMX. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

CarMax stock opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CarMax by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 314,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

