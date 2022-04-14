Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 54.1% in March

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,500 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the March 15th total of 732,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Carrefour stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRRFY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($21.85) to €19.70 ($21.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.48) to €18.80 ($20.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.28) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

