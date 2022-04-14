Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.00.

CVNA stock opened at $105.09 on Monday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $97.05 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -65.68 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.96 and a 200 day moving average of $207.30.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Carvana by 155.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 692.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 536,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

