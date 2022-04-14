Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CWST. Raymond James cut their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $88.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,916. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.93, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.03. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,252,966.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,067 over the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.