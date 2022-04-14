Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGUSY opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

CGUSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from €25.00 ($27.17) to €20.50 ($22.28) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from €18.00 ($19.57) to €15.00 ($16.30) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping centers, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also offers private label products. In addition, the company is involved in banking, digital marketing and advertising, service station, restaurant, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

