Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Cassava Sciences posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 377.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

SAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Univest Sec initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAVA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,771. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

