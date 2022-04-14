Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Lowered to $110.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Shares of CTLT opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. Catalent has a 52 week low of $91.17 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,601 shares of company stock worth $50,259,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

