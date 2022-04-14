Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $250.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

NYSE CAT opened at $218.27 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.21 and its 200-day moving average is $206.17. The company has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

