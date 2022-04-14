Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NYSE:CZOO opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZOO. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at $171,673,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,867,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at $50,558,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,026,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

