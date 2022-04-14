Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
NYSE:CZOO opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.