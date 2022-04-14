Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $119.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $100.53 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,437 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,871,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

