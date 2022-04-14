Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBOE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.92.
NASDAQ CBOE opened at $119.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average of $123.28. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $100.53 and a 52-week high of $139.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
