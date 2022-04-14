Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBOE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.92.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $119.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average of $123.28. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $100.53 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.