CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CDW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $170.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $162.47 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

