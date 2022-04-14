Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.750 EPS.

CLS stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

