Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cemtrex by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cemtrex by 703.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

