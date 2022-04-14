CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Up 3,311.1% in March

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 3,311.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:CENQ opened at $10.03 on Thursday. CENAQ Energy has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

CENAQ Energy Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.